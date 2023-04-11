Nick Carter Sued For Sexual Assault, Battery By Singer Melissa Schuman
4/11/2023 4:22 PM PT
4:35 PM PT -- Nick's attorney, Liane K. Wakayama tells us, "Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 - and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family."
Liane continues, “In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt won’t shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused.”
Nick Carter is being taken to court by singer Melissa Schuman, more than 5 years after she pushed for him to be criminally charged for allegedly sexually assaulting her.
Here's the deal -- Schuman is suing the Backstreet Boys singer, claiming he sexually assaulted her in 2002 in Santa Monica ... when she was 18 and he was 22. In the suit, she alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her, and made her do the same to him.
Schuman, who was in the girl group Dream, claims Carter then took her virginity, despite her telling him she was saving herself for marriage.
She originally accused him of this back in 2017 ... she filed a police report and wanted Carter to face criminal charges, but the D.A.'s office declined to prosecute.
Schuman now believes a new bill amending the statute of limitations for civil actions revives her claim, which is why she's looking to take it all to a judge.
Nick has denied all of her allegations, and, in fact, sued Schuman for $2.3 million earlier this year ... claiming she had been trying to extort money from him for years. That suit was part of his ongoing litigation against Shannon Ruth, who's also accused Carter of sexual assault on a tour bus.