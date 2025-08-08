Backstreet Boys Challenge *NSYNC to Golf Match

We Want It That Way ...

A boy band battle between the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC might finally go down ... but sorry, music heads -- if BSB has it their way, it won't be with microphones.

Nick Carter and Brian Littrell told TMZ Sports this week they actually want to take on Justin Timberlake and Co. in a golf match!

The guys threw down the challenge while they were playing a round at Pebble Beach ... during a brief break from their tour at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

"You hear it first on TMZ," Littrell said. "It's going to be 'Boy Band Mania Golf Tournament!'

"Yeah, let's go," Carter added. "We're challenging *NSYNC right now to a five-on-five!"

Unclear how each of the bandmates stack up against one another ... but at the very least, Timberlake vs. Littrell should be a good one. Littrell told us he's a 6.8 handicap, while Timberlake's shown signs in the past of being a single-digit golfer as well.

Sounds like Carter might need some help -- as he said he's a 19 ... but check out our interview, he does nonetheless appear to be confident!

Victory on the links or not, Backstreet Boys are still killing it at their day jobs, crushing their Sin City shows in front of sold-out crowds.

