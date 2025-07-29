Lance Bass Says Diabetes Diagnosis Was Blessing, Made Him Live Healthier

Play video content TMZ.com

Lance Bass says some bad medical news actually turned out to be a good thing ... and he's got some advice for anyone battling diabetes.

We got the *NSYNC member Tuesday in New York City and our photog asked him about being diagnosed with Type 1.5 diabetes.

Lance says the diagnosis was actually a blessing in disguise ... because the condition forced him to start living a healthier lifestyle, and now he feels better than ever before.

The diagnosis isn't all that uncommon in America ... and Lance's specific type of diabetes is also known as latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, or LADA.

Lance was diagnosed during the pandemic. Type 1.5 diabetes cannot be reversed and insulin is needed to manage it ... so he's got some advice for younger folks who can still avoid a similar diagnosis when they get to be his age -- ease up on the sugary treats!!!