Lance Bass Celebrates Birthday Weekend in Vegas With Nelly

Lance Bass went all out for his 46th birthday ... spending the weekend partying in Las Vegas, and getting pulled onstage by Nelly.

The NSYNC singer was at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World on Sunday when Nelly brought him onstage for a surprise performance ... and the crowd went bananas.

TMZ obtained video of the Lance-Nelly gig ... and they performed their hit from back in the day, "Girlfriend," which was a collab between NSYNC and Nelly.

The dynamic duo snapped a photo together ... and Lance also posed for a pic with T-Pain during his weekend stay in Sin City.

Lance turned 46 on Sunday and he spent the weekend partying and living the high life at Resorts World ... hitting up fancy restaurants, swanky cocktail bars and getting bottle service at nightclubs.