Lance Bass Reveals Whether There's an *NSYNC Biopic in the Works

Lance Bass' *NSYNC fans have been hoping to say "bye, bye, bye" to the waiting game for a biopic -- and now he’s telling us whether the band's story will finally hit the big screen, or not.

We caught up with Lance at WeHo hot spot The Abbey Wednesday with Lisa Vanderpump ... and he made it clear that talk of a biopic is actually news to him!

Catch the clip, 'cause Lance’s surprise over hearing the speculation is so obvious – even Lisa’s looking shocked, like he hasn’t spilled the big biopic beans to her yet.