Lance Bass Says *NSYNC Reunion Is Being Discussed

Lance Bass is saying hi, hi, hi to an *NSYNC reunion ... he says there's discussions about getting the band back together.

Lance says Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick are talking about making a comeback ... and Lance is hoping to give *NSYNC fans good news at some point.

The boy band member hinted at the potential reunion during a recent appearance on the monthly online game show "Rent Free" which is played in the Bilt Rewards app.

But, when Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain pleaded for their return to be as early as January 1, Lance pumped the brakes ... saying, "Give us a little more time than that."

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ there are still no official talks or plans for *NSYNC to reunite ... despite what Lance is saying here.

Our sources add there's no possibility of a tour, album, or residency happening anytime soon either.

Despite the uncertainty, an *NYSNC reunion would be a huge hit ... especially after the enormous reception to their VMA comeback in September.