Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Share Sweet Moment at Backstreet Boys Concert

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis just reminded everyone why they're one of Hollywood’s favorite couples -- and they did it Backstreet Boys style.

The duo stole the spotlight Saturday night at the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where a fan caught the couple in a seriously swoon-worthy moment high above the crowd.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video, the couple is seen dancing along to the boy band's iconic hit "I Want It That Way," but things took a turn for the adorable when it looked like they might've been caught mid-kiss as the video started.

Mila playfully points at Ashton, then pulls him in close, and Ashton responds by wrapping his arms around her waist and drawing her in for what almost becomes a smooch.

While the kiss never fully landed, the chemistry was undeniable — and fans nearby couldn’t contain their excitement. You can hear them gushing in the background over the unexpectedly sweet moment.