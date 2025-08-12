Nick Carter Fanboys Out in Vegas With 'Star Trek' Icons

Nick Carter was being a total 'Star Trek' fanboy in Las Vegas while recently hanging with a pair of Captain Kirks -- William Shatner and Paul Wesley.

The Backstreet Boys star dropped by Creation Entertainment’s STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025 Convention last week ... where he snapped pics with the two sci-fi stars.

Sources familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... the trio chopped it up for about 20 minutes and were very interested in one another’s work -- and a lot of support was shared between the actors and musician.

Most fans know Shatner played the iconic Capt. Kirk in the original 'Star Trek' TV series and in several films ... and Paul plays the character in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Of course ... Nick was already in Vegas working -- he and the group are in the middle of their highly raved about “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere.

As for Shatner ... he is still going strong, giving fans a thrill as he visits conventions around the country -- all at the age of 94!