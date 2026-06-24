Nick Carter Claims Witness Accounts Refute Sexual Assault Accuser’s Claims

I Have Witnesses Who Say My Sexual Assault Accuser Is Full of Crap

Nick Carter claims multiple people connected to his sexual assault accuser, Melissa Schuman, refute her version of events.

Nick is locked in ongoing legal battle against Melissa, who claims the pop star assaulted her in 2003 in a Santa Monica apartment, and he filed new legal docs claiming his old roommate James "Tony" Bass was present on the night in question and testified that he never saw Melissa distressed.

Bass said he saw Nick and Melissa drinking, socializing, flirting, and making out. He further testified he heard kissing and playful interactions but said "[a]t no point in the night did I observe Melissa to be upset, fearful or otherwise distraught in any way." He added that Melissa appeared "happy and totally comfortable throughout the night."

Nick denies the assault ever took place and claims Melissa and two of his other accusers conspired together in an attempt to squeeze him for a settlement.

The Backstreet Boys singer says Melissa's talent agent at the time also testified Melissa told her the encounter with Nick was consensual ... and that Melissa's emotional reaction was tied to moral and religious regrets about the loss of her virginity and not about rape.

The paperwork also claims Melissa tried to work with Nick in the years after the alleged assault. He says Melissa worked with him on a duet in 2004 and performed together at an industry showcase in 2005.