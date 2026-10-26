Nick Carter Sexual Assault Battle: Witnesses Refute Accuser's Claims Against Pop Star

Multiple people who worked with Nick Carter's sexual assault accuser, Melissa Schuman, claim she never mentioned the assault on the set of a 2003 film ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs TMZ obtained, Nick's legal team deposed multiple people who worked with Melissa on the set of "The Hollow."

Daniel Levin, the head producer of the film, testified he worked with Melissa on the film and watched her interact with Nick. He claims he "did not observe any fear, distress, avoidance, or behavioral changes in Schuman that would have suggested she had been sexually assaulted by Carter."

He also testified that if any sexual assault claim had been reported, it would have been promptly handled by the crew.

Melissa is suing Nick, claiming he assaulted her in a Santa Monica, California, apartment when they were both working on the film. Nick adamantly denies the claims and insists everything was consensual.

The docs include testimony from another witness, Nils Larsen, who was Melissa's former manager. She claimed she told Nils about the alleged assault and that he discouraged her from going to the police. Nils testified that was nonsense and denied Melissa ever told him about an alleged assault. He said the only thing Melissa ever told him was she had a crush on Nick.

He said he saw them on set of "The Hollow" and everything seemed fine.