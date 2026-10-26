Florida Cops Called on 'Disruptive' Parent of 3-Year-Old Child After He Kills It On Field

Play video content Video: Cops Called on 3-Year-Old Child for Playing Soccer Too Well

A youth soccer game in Florida ended with cops being called because a 3-year-old was outplaying the other kids on the field.

The kid in question, Nevada, was killing it on the field in Winter Park ... scoring goal after goal ... and running past the other kids who were trying to stop him.

An organizer from the i9 Sports program, who puts on the league, called police claiming one of Nevada's parents was being disruptive ... and they were upset about their 3-year-old being taken out of the game after playing well.

The parents were asked to leave and offered a refund, presumably for their son's soccer team fees.

The league said in a statement ... "We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously. The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved."

Winter Park Police Department also issued a statement, saying it was a soccer league official who had called them, saying there was a "disturbance between league officials and the parents of a player."

The statement said ... "The league requested the family leave and offered to refund the league cost to the family. Shortly after arrival, the officers were requested by the league official to communicate with the family as he did not want to further a disturbance. The family stated the game was over and they were leaving."