Jalen Williams Suffers Gruesome Injury, SGA Fights Back Tears

Jalen Williams suffered a devastating ankle injury with seconds left in Sunday's game ... and the scene was super emotional, with his OKC Thunder teammates struggling to keep it together.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fought back tears on the court, and honestly, who could blame him?

J-Dub went down with 74 seconds left in the 4th quarter of the Clippers game in Oklahoma City ... as he drove to the hoop, landing awkwardly, and appearing to severely break his leg.

How bad was it? 18-year NBA vet Brook Lopez, who had WAY too close a view, told The Ringer it was "the worst thing he'd seen on a basketball court in his career."

Here's the play ... but it's a terrible injury, and not for the squeamish.

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SGA was clearly crushed -- on the court and after the game -- the Thunder captain was wiping away tears as he talked about his teammates.

"Yeah, I don't even know. I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that," Shai said.

Emotional trauma aside, SGA didn't sugarcoat what OKC's facing without one of its most important players.

"We don't have no choice. That's what we signed up for," Shai said. "It's obviously going to be tough without a player like that."

But don't count J-Dub out.

"He's not gone forever," Shai said. "He'll be back better than ever, and we know it. We've just got to hold the fort until he comes back."

Meanwhile, ex-NBA star Jim Jackson, who calls Clippers games, shut down chatter that Kris Dunn hurt Williams on purpose.

"Kris Dunn is not a dirty player," Jackson said after L.A.'s 108-101 loss. "It's unfortunate that it has happened. We are sending prayers to him and his family and the organization."

Details on the injury haven't been made public yet.