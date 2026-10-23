Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Forced To Resign After Throwing Drink at Fan At NBA Game

Another blonde bites the dust ... Britt McHenry is OUT at the Trump White House after being caught on video throwing a drink at a fan during a heated altercation at an NBA game.

Britt was forced to resign Thursday from her job as a U.S. State Department press adviser ... according to Page Six.

Play video content Video: Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Throws Drink at Fan at NBA Game, on Video TMZ.com

She was forced out hours after we first published video of Britt throwing a drink at a fan at Wednesday night's Washington Wizards game. Video showed Britt leaving her section to a chorus of boos and blowing kisses.

Play video content Video: Britt McHenry's Friend Responds To Viral Wizards Game Video X/Andrew_Fenichel

Britt's pal, Andrew Fenichel, also released a video in which he discussed what went down at the Washington Wizards game ... and you gotta watch it all the way through -- because he admits he wishes he'd handled the situation better.

Britt announced her hiring to the Trump administration in September ... and she was reportedly set for a promotion ... but all that's out the window.

Play video content Video: Britt McHenry Faces Angry Crowd Before Drinks Fly at NBA Game, New Video Shows TMZ/Instagram/@vxe101

She previously worked as an ESPN correspondent and a Fox Nation commentator before joining Trump's State Department.