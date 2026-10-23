Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Forced To Resign After Throwing Drink at Fan At NBA Game
Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Forced To Resign After Altercation At NBA Game
Another blonde bites the dust ... Britt McHenry is OUT at the Trump White House after being caught on video throwing a drink at a fan during a heated altercation at an NBA game.
Britt was forced to resign Thursday from her job as a U.S. State Department press adviser ... according to Page Six.
She was forced out hours after we first published video of Britt throwing a drink at a fan at Wednesday night's Washington Wizards game. Video showed Britt leaving her section to a chorus of boos and blowing kisses.
Britt's pal, Andrew Fenichel, also released a video in which he discussed what went down at the Washington Wizards game ... and you gotta watch it all the way through -- because he admits he wishes he'd handled the situation better.
Britt announced her hiring to the Trump administration in September ... and she was reportedly set for a promotion ... but all that's out the window.
She previously worked as an ESPN correspondent and a Fox Nation commentator before joining Trump's State Department.
The good news for Britt ... she lasted longer than Katie Zacharia did in Trump world.