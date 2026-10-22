Britt McHenry Faces Angry Crowd Before Drinks Fly at NBA Game, New Video Shows

Play video content Video: Britt McHenry’s NBA Night Gets Messy TMZ.com

Britt McHenry wasn't exactly getting a warm reception at the Washington Wizards game before things got wet ... 'cause a new video shows fans calling for her removal moments before she throws a drink.

TMZ obtained another angle of Wednesday night's incident ... showing the former ESPN reporter and current U.S. State Department press advisor talking with a male guest and an usher as folks in her section start unloading on her.

Play video content Video: Trump Staffer Britt McHenry Throws Drink at Fan at NBA Game, on Video TMZ.com

People can be heard calling Britt "crazy" and "racist" ... with one person saying "f*** her" and another demanding, "They gotta get her outta here."

Some fans even appear to high-five as Britt is apparently asked to leave her seat ... while the crowd starts chanting "Get her out!"

Things then take a messy turn when Britt stands up to leave and someone seated behind her tosses a beverage in her direction.

Britt doesn't let it slide ... bending down to grab a cup and firing it right back toward the fans, drawing a huge reaction from those nearby.

We broke the story ... Britt, who serves as a Trump administration staffer, was escorted out of the Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sources close to Britt previously told TMZ the confrontation started after people sitting behind her and her male guest made inappropriate comments about Winnie Harlow, who's engaged to Bucks star Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma previously played for Washington, making his return to D.C. the backdrop for the heated exchange -- the Wiz went on to win, 128-116.

Britt appeared unfazed by the backlash ... blowing kisses and waving to the crowd, though she was later seen arguing with a security guard directing her out of the building.