LeBron James Shrugs Off Donald Trump's Attack Over National Anthem Antics

LeBron James dribbled around a question about President Trump ripping him after he was seen practicing his shot during the National Anthem ... basically laughing off the whole controversy.

The NBA star was asked about POTUS' blistering Truth Social post after his Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-106, Thursday night ... and he smirked when he heard the question.

Instead of taking accountability for disrespecting America with his antics in the season opener, LeBron tried ridiculing President Trump for calling him out… “Slow news day at the office, you know.” MJ didn’t divide people politically like LeBron has. (🎥: NBC Sports Philadelphia) @JonnyRoot_

King James then replied, "Slow news day at the office, you know" ... and left it at that.

LeBron working on his golf swing pregame 🏌️‍♂️ (via @alexdaysports) https://t.co/rgdHRz5G4k @TickPick

As we reported ... LeBron was spotted practicing his follow-through and seemingly taking golf swings during the National Anthem in Tuesday's season-opener against the New York Knicks -- movements which pissed off a whole lotta people, including Trump.

The Prez called LeBron "no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE" ... and called on him to apologize to all the service members who have been killed defending our country.