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LeBron James Shrugs Off Donald Trump's Attack Over National Anthem Antics

LeBron James King Won't Bow to POTUS ... Smirks at Trump's Tirade

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LeBron James dribbled around a question about President Trump ripping him after he was seen practicing his shot during the National Anthem ... basically laughing off the whole controversy.

The NBA star was asked about POTUS' blistering Truth Social post after his Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-106, Thursday night ... and he smirked when he heard the question.

King James then replied, "Slow news day at the office, you know" ... and left it at that.

As we reported ... LeBron was spotted practicing his follow-through and seemingly taking golf swings during the National Anthem in Tuesday's season-opener against the New York Knicks -- movements which pissed off a whole lotta people, including Trump.

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The Prez called LeBron "no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE" ... and called on him to apologize to all the service members who have been killed defending our country.

Sounds like that apology isn't coming ... your move, Trump!

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