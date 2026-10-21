LeBron James Trash-Talks Knicks Fans About Helicopter Rides and Being Soft, Spike Lee Steps In

LeBron James is putting his foot down with courtside New York Knicks fans over their jeers -- ranging from his helicopter rides to his Midwest roots -- and you know things are heated when Spike Lee is trying to keep the peace.

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At one point, the newest Sixers superstar responded to a fan who said New Yorkers wouldn't be rooting for him just because LeBron is living in NYC and helicoptering to Philly for his team's home games.

We reported earlier, King James has been taking 45-minute chopper rides as he travels back and forth.

In the videos from last night -- which saw the 76ers beat the reigning champs 106-100 -- LeBron's seen jawing at a fan, before Spike gets to his feet in a badass pinstriped orange suit.

Spike Lee standing up when LeBron was going back and forth with another Knicks fan 😅 https://t.co/3TS4nS7uFT @ESPNNBA

In another clip ... LeBron James shouted at a fan ... "Ain't nothing soft in the Midwest. I don't know what the f*** you talking about. I'm not from the West Coast, I’m from Ohio, baby."

However, it seems that this civil dispute in King James' court was resolved after LeBron was seen high-fiving someone courtside in one of the clips.

LeBron James started talking to a fan sitting courtside late 2nd quarter. Got lively enough that Spike Lee, sitting nearby, stood up to try to calm things down and wave the fan off. Then LeBron walked back over during the Maxey free throws and talked again. Seems like they reached a peace accord. @MikeVorkunov

Bron set the record straight after the W ... saying that the back-and-forth didn't spoil the evening.

"I wouldn't say that.," James said. "It was a great night for New York fans. Fifty-plus years. I was a part of that at one point where we hadn't won a major championship in Cleveland in over 50 years. The fans will never forget this moment."