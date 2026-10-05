LeBron James Free to Fly On Fanatics Chopper, Part of Deal W/ Company

LeBron James is free to hop on Fanatics' helicopter whenever he wants -- while playing in Philly and living in NYC -- and that open invitation is part of his deal with a company that treats the King like royalty.

A source close to Fanatics tells TMZ Sports the newly signed 76ers superstar -- a “key partner” for the biz -- is one of the “most important athletes in the world,” and because of that, they're happy to let him use the company chopper anytime he wants.

Play video content Video: LeBron James Flies Back to NYC After First 76ers Scrimmage TheImageDirect.com

James was spotted leaving the City of Brotherly Love in Fanatics' Leonardo AW139 heli after the Sixers scrimmaged on Saturday, on a roughly 45-minute flight back to the Big Apple.

Similar charter flights cost around $6k to $9k each way.

While it ain't cheap, it's a serious time saver. The same trip in a car would've taken Bron about two hours.

We're told LeBron's use of any Fanatics aircraft is part of his "broad long term deal" with the company.

The Sixers will play 41 home games this season, not counting practice, preseason, and the playoffs, all requiring the NBA legend to make the 95-ish mile journey.