Maverick Carter: LeBron James' Business Partner Battling Ex Over Child Support

LeBron James' longtime business partner and childhood friend, Maverick Carter, is in the middle of a nasty court battle with his ex, Crystal Streets ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, Maverick asked the judge to reduce the $25K a month he currently pays in support to Crystal for their 18-year-old daughter. The businessman said their daughter is enrolled in a full-time boarding school, which he said he pays for in full.

Maverick, represented by disso queen Laura Wasser, claims his ex spends little "meaningful" custodial time with their kid because she's living at the boarding school.

He wants the monthly child support to be reduced to $0 … claiming he is not trying to avoid paying for his daughter and insisting he "pay[s] for everything [she] needs directly."

Maverick also pointed out their daughter turned 18 in July and said the court no longer had jurisdiction regarding her custody at that point anyway.

In response, Crystal said Maverick is worth over $100 million and should still pay support until their daughter graduates from school, even seeking an increase to $35K per month. She says they even agreed to the higher amount back in 2024 but claims it was never finalized due to the wildfires in California.

She also denied the claim that she doesn't provide care for their daughter, insisting she provides emotional support, coordinates her travel, and provides for her needs even while in boarding school.

There are also alleged emails included in the docs. In one of them, dated December 28, 2025, it appears Maverick wrote to his ex, "Dealing with you is the only thing bad about my life, and I'll be soooo happy when it's over."