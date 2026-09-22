Tobey Maguire To Be Officially Single Five Years After Estranged Wife Filed for Divorce

I'm About To Be Officially Back On The Market!!!

Tobey Maguire will officially be a single man very soon ... after reaching a deal with his estranged wife, nearly 5 years after she filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, say the "Spider-Man" star and Jennifer Meyer hammered out an agreement to dissolve their longstanding marriage and restore their status as single people ... and now they just need the judge to sign off.

They have yet to finalize a full settlement regarding their assets and other issues, but this is the first step toward wrapping up the divorce. The parties have also agreed to appoint a private judge to handle disputes as they work through the remaining issues in the case.

Back in 2025, Tobey asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of the pair's 16-year-old son, Otis.

Tobey also asked that they enter private mediation to discuss child support and spousal support, noting they have a prenuptial agreement.

Tobey and Jennifer have an 18-year-old daughter, Ruby, but she's considered an adult, so that should simplify some of the matters.