Tobey Maguire Seeks Joint Custody of Son, 9 Years Since Separation From Wife

Tobey Maguire is finally responding to his estranged wife's divorce petition, nearly 5 years after she filed -- and 9 years since they separated ... and he's seeking joint custody of their son.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Spider-Man" star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple's 16-year-old son, Otis.

Tobey filed his response Wednesday ... nearly 5 years after we first reported that Jennifer Meyer went to court in October 2020 and filed for divorce.

In the docs, Tobey also requests issues regarding child support and spousal support be determined through private mediation ... and he indicates they have a prenuptial agreement.

Tobey taking nearly 5 years to file a response is on par with these two ... Jennifer's divorce filing came almost 4 years to the day of their announcement that they were calling it quits on their marriage.

Jennifer and Tobey also have a daughter, Ruby, who turned 18 in November ... so no outstanding custody issues to hash out there, as she's now an adult.