Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Dance to Ice Cube at Super Bowl Party

Kick It Before Kickoff at Wild Super Bowl Party

It was a mini 'Great Gatsby' reunion in San Francisco, California, this weekend ... the motley crew's most prominent members were snapped getting down on the dance floor of a Super Bowl party Saturday.

You gotta see this video ... Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire went absolutely nuts for Ice Cube at Raising Cane's private Super Bowl party last night.

We're not sure the last time we've seen Leo let loose this much in public!

The usually reserved Oscar winner wore his trademark cap as he bobbed and swayed while Ice Cube performed his infamous diss song "No Vaseline."

And Tobey was front and center, soaking up all the vibes.