Guy Fieri Shares Last-Minute Super Bowl Snack Idea, Puerto Rican Dish For Bad Bunny!

Wings and pizza are nice for any Super Bowl party ... but if hosts really wanna impress their guests this year AND honor Bad Bunny's home turf in the process, Guy Fieri's got the perfect dish.

TMZ Sports caught up with the restaurateur and TV star out at the Fanatics party in the Bay Area ... and asked him for a bite that's not often featured in Super Bowl bash spreads, but should be ... and he didn't hesitate with his answer.

"Mofongo," Fieri said. "My mouth waters thinking about it."

So, for those who don't know ... Fieri says it's an iconic Puerto Rican dish made up of double-fried green plantains muddled with garlic and chicharrons, and it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

"It is such an appreciated dish that I can't believe we don't have more mofongo," he added.

Fieri is no stranger to sharing his love for mofongo ... and like he told us, he still remembers the first time he had it on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

It's a fitting dish for Super Bowl LX -- especially with Benito doing the halftime gig this year. Fieri says there's no way Mr. Bunny ain't a fan of mofongo.

"It really is the next level -- flavor, crunch, texture --- it's the real deal."