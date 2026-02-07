Mark Wahlberg Says Patriots Will Whoop Seahawks Ass In Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vegas oddsmakers don't have a clue when it comes to Super Bowl LV ... 'cause the Patriots aren't only on the verge of winning another Lombardi Trophy, according to Mark Wahlberg, but the game ain't even gonna be close!

TMZ Sports ran into the longtime Patriots' superfan in San Francisco outside the Fanatics luncheon on Friday, and we asked him about the game.

"It's gonna be an ass-whooping, Patriots are gonna win big!" Wahlberg told us.

Of course, he's in the minority ... nearly every expert has picked the Seahawks, with some predicting Seattle winning going away.

The betting line sees the Seahawks favored by around 4.5 points.

We also asked Mark if he believed Tom Brady was going to be pulling for the Patriots on Sunday, after TB12 caused a stir earlier in the week after he said he "didn't have a dog in the fight," meaning he didn't care who won the game.

The comment angered a lot of Pats fans, and even his former teammates.

"God, I hope so!" Wahlberg told us when we asked if he thought Brady, now the owner of the Raiders, was Team Patriots.

As Wahlberg got into his SUV, he yelled something out before closing the door.

"It's time for Drake Maye to take the throne!"