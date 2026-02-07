Astrologer Breaks Down Bad Bunny's Relationships, Career Forecast

Play video content

Bad Bunny is one of the hottest stars on the planet right now -- and yeah, we mean that figuratively and literally -- but according to astrologer Richard James, that heat isn’t translating into a full-on romance just yet!

Richard breaks it down in the cosmic playbook, saying even if Bad Bunny did date right now, it’d be a short drive with no touchdown -- because this chapter is all about him, him, and more him ... and that includes locking in that massive Super Bowl Halftime moment.

So nope, don’t expect a Kendall Jenner reunion anytime soon ... but if there’s one area where Bad Bunny is going all in, it’s his career.

Watch the full clip, 'cause Richard says the guy’s trajectory is straight-up Super Bowl-level, with no ceiling in sight ... and he's pointing out his humanitarian streak ... meaning he’s not just scoring for himself, but doing some real good off the field as well.

Bottom line? It’s solo season for Bad Bunny -- no partner on the roster, and no distractions in the huddle!