Astrologer Breaks Down Why Brooklyn Beckham's Family Drama Is Boiling Over

Brooklyn Beckham seemed to hit a boiling point with his family a few weeks ago after years of rumored turmoil ... and astrologer Richard James tells us the timing is no coincidence.

While tensions in the Beckham family began to surface in 2022 when Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz, it wasn't until January 16, 2026, that Brooklyn broke his silence in a string of IG stories.

Astrologically, it was a huge day for Brooklyn, according to Richard. Pluto and Venus conjuncted his Neptune in his fourth house of family ... translation -- Brooklyn had a lot to dissolve when it came to the emotional dynamics of his family.

As a Libra-rising who seeks balance and autonomy, Brooklyn stands in opposition to mom Victoria Beckham's chart, which at one level seems like she's seeking an amount of control in his life that wouldn't allow for him to discover himself.

Still, Richard says the current drama is not actually about rejection ... as far as he sees it, it's more about recalibration. While Brooklyn says he doesn't want anything to do with his parents, Richard suggests this estrangement could be temporary.

Richard says ... "It is not abandonment. It is needed. This is part of Brooklyn's healing, and this is why Brooklyn's space is non-negotiable."