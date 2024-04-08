Astrologer Susan Miller Weighs In on Solar Eclipse, Local Kids Photobomb

Susan Miller can usually talk all things stars at a moment's notice -- which is why we thought she'd be great to discuss the solar eclipse ... if it wasn't for these damn kids!

We say that in jest, of course -- but you gotta get a load of this interview we did with the famed astrologer Monday in NYC ... just as the eclipse was set to go down, as tons of people congregated in a local park there to catch the rare phenomenon.

Of course, with parks and playgrounds comes children too ... and the place here was crawling with them as we conducted our sit-down with SM. Let's just say ... it's entertaining.

Take a look for yourself ... our photog braved through the kid-friendly environment and fired off questions for Susan -- who certainly did her best to answer our stuff, but who was often distracted by her grandkid and a bunch of other little tykes who came into frame.

Yes, we realize we're kinda on their turf here -- but that doesn't make their wading into the convo any less hilarious ... and you can tell Susan's doing her best here to give us real answers while also playing a good grandma.

In terms of substance ... Susan tells us the solar eclipse is a great time for people to find new love and get it on in the sack -- and she also says some stars, like Jelly Roll, are riding the wave of good fortune that the celestial occurrence brings about ... in her opinion, anyway.

Bigger picture though ... what this interview proves is that the eclipse really was a family event -- as millions of people gathered all over the continent to feast their eyes on this thing.

Folks were wearing protective eye gear from sea to shining sea ... and yes, there were a lot of moms, dads and kiddos in the mix -- just like here at this park in the Big Apple.

The chat we had with Susan was a little chaotic ... but so was this whole eclipse thing, if we're being honest -- people were kinda losing it out there, and this is a microcosm.