Stars Get Shady For The 2024 Solar Eclipse

Hollywood is being outshone by the 2024 Solar Eclipse ... and they don't seem to care one bit, as several stars rocked safety glasses to experience the rare celestial occurrence.

Patrick Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye threw on a pair of solar eclipse shades on Monday ... although his 16-month-old son, Bronze, didn't seem too interested in participating.

Nina Dobrev enjoyed the eclipse with friends, admitting on social media she took a quick peek at the sun without glasses.

Jessica Biel also encouraged her followers to get outside and experience the solar eclipse ... but only if they had the proper eyewear.

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo, the fan-favorite 'JKL!' parking lot security guard, played it safe by avoiding the sun altogether and just stared at the ground.

Danny and Gilbert Trejo appeared taken with the solar eclipse too, as the father-son duo looked starstruck as the eclipse unfolded -- and we don't blame them. It was cool!

It seems as though only an eclipse could distract "Selling Sunset" boss Jason Oppenheim from the stunning beauties he was with. As Jason shared with his Instagram followers, he hopped on a boat off the coast of Baja Sur to enjoy the eclipse under its direct path.