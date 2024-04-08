Watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse Live, But Don't Burn Your Eyes Out

The eclipse is happening ... the first images of the 2024 eclipse are coming in from Mexico, as totality inches close to the U.S. of A.

The moon is partially covering the sun, but as time passes the sun will be completely blocked ... thus resulting in a rare daytime darkness.

Next stop is Texas, where tens of thousands of people are gathered across the path where they can get a good view. The challenge for folks in Texas -- lots of low clouds and a fear of a tornado.

From Texas, it moves North and East ... Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where they'll have the clearest view.

The weather is spotty -- clear in some spots, cloudy in others.

The eclipse will only last around 4 minutes. For reference, the longest known total eclipse lasted 7 minutes and 28 seconds. BTW ... that was back in 743 BC!