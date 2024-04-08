Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse Live, But Don't Burn Your Eyes Out

2024 Solar Eclipse We're in the Dark!!! Watch the Eclipse on Live Stream

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

The eclipse is happening ... the first images of the 2024 eclipse are coming in from Mexico, as totality inches close to the U.S. of A.

The moon is partially covering the sun, but as time passes the sun will be completely blocked ... thus resulting in a rare daytime darkness.

Mazatlan Watches The 2024 Eclipse
Launch Gallery
Mazatlan Watches The 2024 Eclipse Launch Gallery
Getty

Next stop is Texas, where tens of thousands of people are gathered across the path where they can get a good view. The challenge for folks in Texas -- lots of low clouds and a fear of a tornado.

From Texas, it moves North and East ... Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where they'll have the clearest view.

illinois Is All Eyes For 2024 Eclipse
Launch Gallery
illinois Is All Eyes For 2024 Eclipse Launch Gallery
Getty

The weather is spotty -- clear in some spots, cloudy in others.

New Yorkers Prepare For 2024 Eclipse
Launch Gallery
New Yorkers Prepare For Eclipse Launch Gallery
Getty

The eclipse will only last around 4 minutes. For reference, the longest known total eclipse lasted 7 minutes and 28 seconds. BTW ... that was back in 743 BC!

People Gather At Niagra Falls For The Eclipse
Launch Gallery
Huge Cover Up At Niagra Falls Launch Gallery
Getty

So get your glasses and your beer ... it's coming!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later