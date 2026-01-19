Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Drama in Savage IG Posts

Brooklyn Beckham is finally spilling about the family drama ... calling his parents controlling, fake, and straight-up dishonest -- and declaring he’s officially done with them.

In a savage string of IG stories Monday, Brooklyn made it crystal clear he’s not reconciling with the Beckhams ... saying they care more about image than family, and blowing up the claim that his wife Nicola Peltz controls him ... insisting the real control issues came from his own parents.

He went even harder, writing, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first" ... then dropping bombshells like David and Victoria pressured him to sign away the rights to his own name before his 2022 marriage.

Brooklyn also claims mom Victoria bailed on designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute ... and even hijacked their first dance, stepping in to dance with him in what he called totally inappropriate fashion.

Bottom line, Brooklyn says his famous family crossed a major line, announcing life without them is way more peaceful ... and that he’s genuinely happy with his wife.