Nicola Peltz Scrubs Beckham Family From Instagram Amid Family Feud

Nicola Peltz is starting 2026 with a clean slate and a not so subtle message.

The actress quietly wiped all traces of the Beckham family from her Instagram, deleting multiple posts that included her husband Brooklyn Beckham's estranged relatives, including a once-loving birthday tribute to Victoria Beckham.

Back in 2024, when Victoria turned 50, Nicola posted a cozy photo of the two with a glowing caption ... "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil Victoria Beckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever." Victoria even responded in the comments with plenty of love and kisses.

Fast forward to now, and that post is gone ... along with every other Beckham-related photo on Nicola's page.

The social media cleanup comes days after Brooklyn reportedly told his famous parents to only contact him through attorneys, asking them to stop reaching out directly and to avoid making public comments about him.

As TMZ first reported ... sources with direct knowledge say tensions between Brooklyn, Nicola, and David and Victoria remain sky high. We've been told there has been zero contact or effort at reconciliation, and some family members are frustrated the famous parents haven't made a serious attempt to mend fences.