Dick Vermeil Says Super Bowl Isn’t Time To Reinvent The Playbook

Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil has a simple message for Super Bowl LX head coaches Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel: don't get cute when the lights are brightest.

Vermeil tells TMZ Sports both guys have earned their spots by trusting their systems and the people around them ... and he says the last thing they should do now is try to outsmart themselves.

"Don't forget how you got there," Vermeil said. "Rely on those who got you there and don't try to be too fancy. Just go play the game you’re capable of playing."

The coaching legend made it clear he's impressed with the work both sidelines have done, leading the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots to football’s biggest stage ... calling their seasons flat-out remarkable.

"Both of them are extremely qualified and have paid their dues to be where they are," Vermeil said.

Vermeil also shouted out both franchises' front offices ... saying championship runs like these don't happen without elite personnel decisions behind the scenes.

But when it comes to breaking down the matchup, Vermeil sees one potential edge: offensive consistency.

He notes New England has been the NFL's best first-half scoring team this season ... but warns the Pats haven't always carried that firepower into the second half. Seattle, on the other hand, has managed to keep its offense humming late into games, which could be the difference-maker when everything's on the line.

"I think in this game, to win it, you have to be consistent in all four quarters," Vermeil said.