Tobey Maguire & Pregnant Ex Jennifer Meyer Go to Dinner with Her Fiancé, Kids

Catches Pregnant Ex and Her Fiancé in Web...

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are showing the rest of Hollywood how to successfully co-parent ... grabbing dinner with their kids and Meyer's future husband.

The blended fam was spotted outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills Tuesday night ... with Maguire keeping a low-profile in an all-black outfit with a hat pulled low over his eyes.

Meyer wore a denim jacket ... which hid her growing baby bump. The 49-year-old is expecting her third child, and her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

While Meyer and Maguire seemingly clocked the photogs snapping pics of them -- years of practice -- Ogunlesi and the Meyer-Maguire kids, 19-year-old Ruby and 17-year-old Otis didn't give them a second glance.

Maguire seemed to be without a date for this evening out -- he hasn't been in a serious public relationship since splitting from model Tatiana Dieteman in 2022, though he's often photographed with women.

Meyer and Maguire married in 2007 but separated in 2016 ... before finalizing their divorce in 2020. Despite the split, the two remain close -- with Meyer once calling Maguire "the best ex-husband a girl could ever have."