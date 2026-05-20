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Tobey Maguire & Pregnant Ex Jennifer Meyer Go to Dinner with Her Fiancé, Kids

Tobey Maguire Catches Pregnant Ex and Her Fiancé in Web... For Dinner Date

By TMZ Staff
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Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are showing the rest of Hollywood how to successfully co-parent ... grabbing dinner with their kids and Meyer's future husband.

The blended fam was spotted outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills Tuesday night ... with Maguire keeping a low-profile in an all-black outfit with a hat pulled low over his eyes.

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Meyer wore a denim jacket ... which hid her growing baby bump. The 49-year-old is expecting her third child, and her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

While Meyer and Maguire seemingly clocked the photogs snapping pics of them -- years of practice -- Ogunlesi and the Meyer-Maguire kids, 19-year-old Ruby and 17-year-old Otis didn't give them a second glance.

Maguire seemed to be without a date for this evening out -- he hasn't been in a serious public relationship since splitting from model Tatiana Dieteman in 2022, though he's often photographed with women.

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Meyer and Maguire married in 2007 but separated in 2016 ... before finalizing their divorce in 2020. Despite the split, the two remain close -- with Meyer once calling Maguire "the best ex-husband a girl could ever have."

Bottom line ... this blended family seems as tightly woven as one of Spiderman's webs!

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