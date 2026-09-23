Elizabeth Holmes Moving From Prison to Halfway House Next Year

Elizabeth Holmes is getting out of prison next year ... and she'll be transferring to a halfway house in Texas ... and she'll be close to lots of other tech titans.

The disgraced former Theranos CEO is being moved from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to a halfway house near Austin ... according to ABC News reporter Rebecca Jarvis -- who says Elizabeth's victims were just notified of her upcoming change of scenery.

However, there's a pretty big caveat ... the move isn't for about a year ... Elizabeth will officially be getting out of FPC Bryan on August 23, 2027 ... and the message sent to her victims is just advance notice.

When Elizabeth is transferred out of prison, she will move to BOP - Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle ... just down the road from the Austin airport.

Her release date in the federal prison inmate search still shows February 2030 ... so it looks like she'll be at the halfway house for a few years before finishing her sentence.

Elizabeth entered FPC Bryan -- which currently holds Ghislaine Maxwell -- in May 2023 after she was convicted of 3 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Play video content 11/18/22 Video: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison in Fraud Trial

She was initially sentenced to more than 11 years in prison ... but in March, the judge shaved a year off her punishment.