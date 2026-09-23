'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Allegedly Kicked Sheriff Deputy In Stomach Before Detainment

Jonathan Taylor Thomas allegedly kicked a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the stomach which led to his detainment ... TMZ has learned.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the "Home Improvement" star, who was detained on suspicion of obstruction and public intoxication, was the passenger in a car pulled over early Monday morning in Malibu.

Law enforcement says the car Jonathan was in was blocking traffic because it was stopped at the intersection.

The deputies told Jonathan to stay in the car, but he disobeyed, which led to an deputy attempting to detain him ... which is when Jonathan allegedly kicked the deputy in the stomach, according to LASD.

As TMZ first reported, Jonathan was taken to the jail on charges of obstruction and public intoxication. The actor was released from custody on Tuesday.