Jonathan Taylor Thomas Poses For Rare Photo With Former 'Home Improvement' Costars

Jonathan Taylor Thomas looks at home with his TV family ... posing with some "Home Improvement" costars in a rare photo opportunity.

The former child star popped up in a pic posted by Patricia Richardson, who played Jill Taylor -- the matriarch of the Taylor family and Tim Allen's wife on the 1990s sitcom.

Taran Noah Smith -- who played Mark on the show -- took the trio's selfie ... and there's JTT on the right ... wearing thick-rimmed glasses, a black shirt and a closed-lipped smile.

Patricia captioned the post, "My other boys❤️."

If you don't know ... "Home Improvement" ran from 1991 to 1999 ... airing 204 episodes. JTT was credited for 179 of them.

After "Home Improvement" wrapped, Jonathan continued to act ... but never in anything as major as the '90s hit -- choosing to recede from the spotlight and even doing more off-camera work as a TV director.

His lasting acting appearance came in 2015 ... when he appeared in an episode of "Last Man Standing," alongside Tim, who reprised his role as Randy from "Home Improvement." JTT appeared in four episodes total, playing a charachter named John Baker.