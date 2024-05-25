Patricia Richardson Says Disney Canceled 'Home Improvement' Over Equal Pay Request

Patricia Richardson's calling out her former network for killing "Home Improvement" ... claiming she wasn't treated the same as Tim Allen -- and, her request for equal pay ended the show.

The actress -- who played loving TV mother Jill Taylor in all eight seasons of the show -- sat down with the Los Angeles Times to discuss the hit '90s sitcom ... and, she says she decided to give Disney the middle finger with her last contract demand.

The way Patricia tells it ... she made it clear during season eight that she didn't intend to do a ninth season -- saying the whole experience had become a fight and claiming she and Allen knew it was time to end the show.

Then, with a couple months left to go, the network tried to make an offer the stars couldn't refuse -- a 25-episode ninth season where TA would make $2 million per episode and PR would make $1M per. Allen jumped at the chance ... but Patricia wouldn't take it.

As a dig at her employer, Patricia says she decided to ask for the same pay as Allen which she knew they'd never agree to ... seemingly her way of pointing out they had never treated their two stars the same.

Producers decided to close the show instead -- which Richardson says created tension between her and Tim ... with whom she admits she has a complicated relationship.

Patricia's convinced Allen's politics have hurt the show's legacy in the eyes of Hollywood. That said, she also stands up for him when it comes to Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her ... adding that's not the Tim she knows.