Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Costar in Resurfaced Blooper Clip

Tim Allen says Pamela Anderson's claim he flashed her behind the scenes on "Home Improvement" is a lie ... but there's a newly resurfaced clip showing the actor flashing another costar in a playful blooper.

The scene includes Tim and Patricia Richardson, who played Tim's wife, Jill Taylor, on the popular sitcom. Allen's dressed in a kilt, and Patricia says, "Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter."

Allen then lifts his kilt, and while the camera doesn't show what's under it, Patricia tells TMZ, "People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts."

As we reported, a section from Pamela Anderson's upcoming book 'Love, Pamela' claims Allen flashed her backstage while he was wearing a robe on her first day at "Home Improvement."

Pamela writes, "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

We should say, Allen's flashing of Patricia happened in front of a live studio audience, so there were plenty of other people around ... making it feel all the more light-hearted, and tough to compare to Pamela's claim.