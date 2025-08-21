Cast of 'Home Improvement' Reunites for Tim Allen's 'Shifting Gears'

Play video content ABC/Hulu

The cast of "Home Improvement" just reunited -- and they certainly nailed down their promo video!

Check out the clip posted to the official TikTok page of "Shifting Gears" -- Tim Allen's current ABC series. It shows Tim finding stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning trying to get into the stage where "Home Improvement" was filmed for 8 seasons.

He alerts them that they've changed locations and ushers them into a new stage ... opening the door for his former co-stars -- and symbolically commencing their collaboration for Season 2 of "Shifting Gears."

For those who don't know ... Patricia played Jill, the wife of Tim's Tim "Toolman" Taylor, on "Home Improvement." Richard portrayed Tim Taylor's best friend and co-host of their home-improvement show, "Tool Time," Al Borland. Finally, Debbe joined the cast for the show's 3rd season to replace Pamela Anderson -- and played the "Tool Time girl" Heidi Keppert.

It's unclear what fans can expect of the reunion ... but they'll likely pull out all the tools in their boxes to make it special.

Play video content DECEMBER 2013 TMZ.com

Remember, Patricia told us a few years back there would "never" be an 'HI' reunion ... so this is pretty big.

It appears Tim and Jill's on-screen kids -- Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and Mark (Taran Noah Smith) -- didn't make the cut this time around.