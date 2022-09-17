Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Fuel 'Toy Story' Sequel Rumors with Mystery Breakfast

"Toy Story" could be getting a new sequel ... because of a mysterious breakfast date.

Check out these pics of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen chowing down low-key and somewhat undercover at a somewhat out-of-the-way restaurant in L.A.

They had breakfast at the restaurant inside the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip a few days ago -- the pics just surfaced. They were both wearing shades and sitting away from the normies.

As you know, Tom was the voice of Woody, and Tim voiced Buzz Lightyear in the 1995 flick. There have been several sequels since, but neither were in the last one -- "Lightyear" -- which was released in June.

Tom took a shot at "Lightyear" producers during an interview, saying he wanted to do the sequel with Tim but "they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that." It's clearly politics -- Tim's don't align with most of Hollywood, but Tom clearly doesn't think that matters.