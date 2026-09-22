Dorit Kemsley's Ex PK Alleges 'RHOBH' Star Denied Him Custody Time on Father's Day

Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband, PK Kemsley, is firing back at "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s “disheartening and bizarre” claims in court ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by PK in response to Dorit’s request for over $40K in combined monthly child and spousal support payments.

PK said Dorit earns more than him but proposed paying her $581 per month in child support, but didn’t believe either party should pay spousal support.

PK's lawyers claim Dorit "controls when, and whether, the children see their father" and say she has even told him "to schedule time directly with the children, who are 10 and 12 years old."

They insist this is not appropriate, adding that Dorit "has taken them out of the state several times without consent, left them with her parents for weeks without offering [PK] the ability to care for them, and used access as leverage for money.”

In the filing, PK slams Dorit for making it hard for him to see their two kids, even saying she "refused time on Father’s Day 2025 and had the children with her parents instead.”

He claims she also denied him time with the kids on Father's Day the following year but "then proceeded to post to her 1.7 million followers on Instagram a story about deadbeat dads that made the press.”

PK said Dorit also leaves the kids with the nanny and her parents without giving him the chance to watch them. He also claims Dorit went to Europe for eight weeks and stayed at fancy hotels while their kids stayed with her parents.

He claimed she then flew over to Ghana to attend a castmate Bozoma Saint John’s wedding and then spent a week in Ibiza. He says he shouldn’t be on the hook to fund her lavish lifestyle.