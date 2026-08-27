Play video content Video: Dorit Kemsley Grilled About 'RHOBH' Newbie Tracy Tutor Amid Rumored Drama BACKGRID

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley claims she hasn't filmed any scenes with her new costar Tracy Tutor ... and it doesn't sound like she's too excited about the prospect.

Dorit was asked about the newest 'RHOBH' addition as she was leaving court Wednesday after a hearing in her nasty divorce from PK Kemsley ... and Dorit gave quite an interesting answer.

There's been some drama between Dorit and Tracy ... and Dorit indicates she's going to give Tracy a couple of months to try and right the ship.

Dorit may not be so gung-ho about Tracy based on things Tracy said about her in the past, accusing the 'RHOBH' star of not paying certain people who had worked for her.

Bravo producers will certainly welcome the drama ... and it will be interesting to see if there are any fireworks when Dorit and Tracy finally get in front of cameras together for the upcoming 'RHOBH' season.