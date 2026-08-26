Leah Remini Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as a Housewife

Leah Remini is bringing her no nonsense attitude to Beverly Hills ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Production sources tell TMZ ... Leah recently signed on as a full-time Housewife for the upcoming season 16, marking one of Bravo's biggest celebrity additions yet.

Leah is instantly one of the most recognizable stars ever to enter the Housewives universe, thanks to her longtime role as Carrie Heffernan on the hugely successful sitcom, "The King of Queens."

LR's never been one to bite her tongue ... making her a natural fit for the "RHOBH" women and the drama headed their way.

Leah recently signed with William Morris Endeavor, signaling big moves were already underway before her jump to Bravo.

Her casting comes as Bravo adds other familiar faces to the new season. As TMZ previously reported, "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Tracy Tutor has also signed on.

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