Tracy Tutor Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Tracy Tutor is moving from one Bravo franchise to another … signing on for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" … TMZ has learned.



Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Tracy has officially joined the reality series and will begin filming for the current season.

It's unclear whether Tracy will be a full-time Housewife or appear in a "friend of" role.

Tracy is best known for starring on "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," which was put on pause a couple of years ago, as TMZ first reported. However, she hasn't stepped away from real estate and continues to sell luxury properties.

Tracy became the first female agent to join 'MDLLA' when she made her debut in 2017, giving Bravo viewers a look at both her high-powered career and personal life.

Now, she’s bringing both to 'RHOBH.'