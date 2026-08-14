Carl Radke Says 'Summer House' Will Be Fine Without West Wilson, Amanda Batula

Carl Radke isn't sweating some major changes to the "Summer House" cast ... telling us the show is ready to turn the page without West Wilson and Amanda Batula.

We got Carl at LAX on Thursday and asked whether the Bravo hit can stay as popular now that West and Amanda have decided not to return for the upcoming season ... and he doesn't seem too worried.

Carl tells us the group has never been exactly the same from summer to summer ... saying a new house and some new faces should make this season feel like a "totally new chapter."

And anyone worried the departures will leave a drama shortage can relax ... Carl says there's already been some drama this summer.

Play video content Video: West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night TMZ.com

Carl says he's had plenty of fun with Amanda and West, but everyone is moving on ... and he's not sitting around worrying about ratings or whether the show will still work without them.

We also asked Carl about Amanda and West leaning into recent pregnancy rumors ... and he wasn't exactly a fan of the move.

Still, Carl says he tries not to get too caught up in all the noise.