Amanda Batula Won't Be a Part of 'Summer House' Season 11

Amanda Batula is officially leaving the Hamptons behind ... 'cause TMZ has learned the longtime "Summer House" star will not be returning for Season 11.

Sources connected to the series tell TMZ ... Amanda is not expected to be part of the cast when production gets underway on the July 4 holiday weekend.

Like any reality show, there's still a chance Amanda could drop in at some point during the season in a group setting ... but as of now, she won't be returning as a full-time cast member.

The move marks a major shift for the Bravo franchise, as Amanda has been one of the show's most recognizable faces since the beginning ... and a fixture in the house through multiple cast shakeups, relationships, and feuds.

Amanda's final season was filled with headline-making moments, particularly her romance with fellow cast member West Wilson. As TMZ previously reported ... dating rumors involving the pair began circulating in early March before they confirmed their relationship in a joint statement later that month.

The romance quickly became one of the season's biggest storylines, especially given Amanda's close friendship with Ciara Miller, who previously dated West before their tumultuous split.

Questions about the relationship continued to dominate conversations throughout the season and reunion, where West addressed scrutiny over the timeline of their romance.

We broke the story ... West also won't be returning for Season 11.