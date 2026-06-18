Kyle Cooke Reflects on 10 Years of 'Summer House' After Exit Fake-Out

Kyle Cooke just gave "Summer House" fans a little whiplash after sharing a cryptic caption that seemed to suggest he was leaving the show.

His initial Instagram post reflected on season 10 wrapping, calling it the "end of an era." But the Bravo star updated his post, writing ... "The show isn’t cancelled and this is not me announcing I won’t return."

Kyle clarified ... "I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!"

He kept the rest of his reflection intact, which read ... "I can’t tell how hard it was to muster up a smile in this photo with my producers. Per usual I was the last to leave the house when we wrapped because I lug so much gear out."

KC went on to say this time felt different, adding ... "10 seasons in the books. A new show on the way. And a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run."

He went on to say ... "I’m tearing up as I type this because we truly become a family shooting this show and it was a gut wrenching way to leave this house for good."

You can see why people thought he was leaving the show ... his wording sure sounds pretty final.

And, as you know, "Summer House" is down a cast member ... we broke the news that West Wilson will not be back when the Bravo cameras start rolling.

Our sources tell us there's a chance he could make a cameo appearance, but he wasn't picked up for next season.

West's departure comes on the heels of his scandalous relationship with Amanda Batula and the ultimate friend fallout between her and Ciara Miller that rocked the cast.