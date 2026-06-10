Andy Cohen Says Jennifer Lawrence Helped Solve 'Summer House' Reunion Leak

Jennifer Lawrence can officially add amateur detective to her résumé ... 'cause Andy Cohen says she helped crack the case of the leaked "Summer House" reunion audio.

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live," Andy gave the Oscar winner a shout-out for going full internet sleuth and helping track down the source of the leak that had Bravo scrambling.

As it turns out, the audio was ultimately traced back to a member of the production staff ... bringing an end to the mystery that had fans buzzing for weeks.

Jennifer's long been one of Bravo's most devoted celebrity superfans, regularly sounding off on everything from "Summer House" to the network's other reality-TV obsessions.

And she was apparently just as invested as everyone else when the reunion audio surfaced online in April. At the time, Bravo called it a serious breach of trust and vowed to find whoever was responsible.