Jennifer Lawrence Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'More Annoying Than Ever'

Jennifer Lawrence is still keeping up with the Kardashians ... but, she's done with Kourtney's antics -- accusing the eldest sister of being "more annoying than ever."

The actress took a shot at the reality star during a Vanity Fair lie detector test released Friday ... after her "Die My Love" costar Robert Pattinson asked her if Khloé Kardashian's her fav member of the famous fam.

Jennifer Lawrence says Kourtney Kardashian is “more annoying than ever” on ‘The Kardashians’ during Vanity Fair’s lie detector:



“Everything has to be an announcement… just wear whatever you want. Or ‘I don’t have a TV in my room…’ just don’t watch TV”



Lawrence says yes ... then adds, unprompted, she's totally tired of Kourtney, accusing her of always making announcements about every little detail in her life.

For example, J-Law says Kourt doesn't need to say she's "not going to wear outfits anymore" ... arguing she can just not wear them -- and keep it to herself.

The two then move on to discussing merkins ... no clearing up the shot Jennifer just took at Kourtney.

Lawrence and Pattinson are on a wide-ranging promo tour to push their new movie which dropped yesterday -- and Lawrence has dropped quite a few bombshells already.

She and Emma Stone are producing a Miss Piggy movie, and Jennifer also says she and Robert didn't need an intimacy coordinator on-set ... comments which have sent media into a frenzy recently.