Kourtney Kardashian Selling Lemme Purr Lollipops for Vaginas
Kourtney Kardashian Your Hooha's Gonna Love My New Lollipops
Kourtney Kardashian's going below the belt for her latest lollipop rollout ... because she's selling a sucker that supports vaginal health.
The reality TV star just dropped a new supplement from her Lemme brand ... a lollipop with probiotics and Vitamin C designed to keep vaginas healthy, and protect against UTIs and other vaginal infections.
Kourtney signed a deal with Target to sell the vagina lollipops ... they're sold in 5-packs for $6.99 and they're flavored with pineapple extract.
To be clear ... ya still put 'em in your mouth.
In a statement, Kourtney says Lemme Purr Lollipops "turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple."
Kourtney's Lemme mostly sells gummies -- there are products for daily intimacy, sleep, digestion, metabolism, and vaginal health -- and the brand says the lollipop is a first-of-its-kind probiotic.
No word on how many licks it takes to get to the center.