Kourtney Kardashian Selling Lemme Purr Lollipops for Vaginas

Your Hooha's Gonna Love My New Lollipops

Kourtney Kardashian's going below the belt for her latest lollipop rollout ... because she's selling a sucker that supports vaginal health.

The reality TV star just dropped a new supplement from her Lemme brand ... a lollipop with probiotics and Vitamin C designed to keep vaginas healthy, and protect against UTIs and other vaginal infections.

Kourtney signed a deal with Target to sell the vagina lollipops ... they're sold in 5-packs for $6.99 and they're flavored with pineapple extract.

To be clear ... ya still put 'em in your mouth.

In a statement, Kourtney says Lemme Purr Lollipops "turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple."

Kourtney's Lemme mostly sells gummies -- there are products for daily intimacy, sleep, digestion, metabolism, and vaginal health -- and the brand says the lollipop is a first-of-its-kind probiotic.