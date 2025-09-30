Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Rocky to Disneyland

Play video content BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back at "The Happiest Place on Earth" with baby Rocky!

Check out our footage ...- the proud parents look overjoyed to be getting in some special family time with their little one on Monday via a VIP tour at California's Disneyland.

And our pics show them cheesing hard as they take 22-month-old Rocky on the merry-go-round.

As you know, this is far from the first time the couple has taken a break from their busy work schedules in favor of a day at Disney. We saw them there just a few weeks ago with Rocky -- but at Disney World in Florida, where they enjoyed a meal at Pinocchio Village Haus restaurant and rode the Peter Pan's Flight ride.

And, how can we forget we saw them riding Thunder Mountain and Splash Mountain with a bunch of their kids -- before Rocky was born -- in Disneyland back in 2021? That family trip included Kourtney's 2 boys, Reign and Mason, plus Alabama and Landon on Travis' side.